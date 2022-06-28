Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 39.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $394.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.40.

COIN stock opened at $55.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $368.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 3.17.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 30,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $1,819,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,983,746.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

