Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,182 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.1% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.24.

NYSE:XOM opened at $89.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 58.37%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

