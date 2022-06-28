Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,681 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.5% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.97.

Shares of NVDA opened at $168.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.89. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $153.28 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

