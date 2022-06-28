Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Alphabet by 23.7% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $2,332.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,294.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,586.15.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total transaction of $117,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 551,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,567,428. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

