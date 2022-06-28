Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,231,791,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,398,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

NYSE PG opened at $143.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.26. The stock has a market cap of $343.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

