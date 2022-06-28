Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

