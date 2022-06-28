Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Purchases Shares of 144 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after buying an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,696,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,474,847,000 after purchasing an additional 97,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,857,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,920,776,000 after purchasing an additional 48,928 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 551,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,567,428 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,332.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,294.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,586.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

