Concentric Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.9% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its holdings in Visa by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after buying an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,945,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $203.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $387.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.
V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,535 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- SentinelOne Stock Looks to Secure a Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast: How to Profit In The Bear Market
- These 3 Nasdaq-100 Leaders Have More Upside
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.