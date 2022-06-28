ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 9,288 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $92.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.85. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COP shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.91.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

