Corbenic Partners LLC Has $11.26 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,588 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.4% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,092,843,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,728,000 after buying an additional 4,083,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,124,000 after buying an additional 3,138,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after buying an additional 2,277,065 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $298,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $116.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $111.48 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

