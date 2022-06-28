CRA Financial Services LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

