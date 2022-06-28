CRA Financial Services LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 192.8% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 30,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 20,206 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $2,427,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 49,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 92.1% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 36,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 42,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.24.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $89.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $375.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

