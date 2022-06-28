CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,375 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $56.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

