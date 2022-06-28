Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) by 127.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.09% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 4th quarter worth $1,059,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDRR opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.15.

