Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Okta were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,440,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 370,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKTA opened at $97.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $276.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $234,552.01. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,942.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,711. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.81.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

