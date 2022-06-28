Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,874,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,334,749,000 after acquiring an additional 505,539 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,378,000 after acquiring an additional 479,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,421,000 after purchasing an additional 204,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,351,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,869,000 after purchasing an additional 168,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

ED stock opened at $93.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.98%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ED. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.91.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

