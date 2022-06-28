Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $416,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $30.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.70. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.55) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $435,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 267,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,650,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

