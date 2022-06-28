Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $845,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after buying an additional 1,785,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after buying an additional 1,716,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,497,000 after buying an additional 972,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,710,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,850,000 after purchasing an additional 293,092 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $143.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.26. The company has a market cap of $343.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

