Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 235,925 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,925 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 80,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 174,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 52,302 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 122,956 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 66,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average is $50.30.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.