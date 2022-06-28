Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sysco were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SYY stock opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.91%.
In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
