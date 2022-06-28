Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.33.

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $87,532.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,710 shares of company stock worth $10,468,698. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $195.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $247.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

