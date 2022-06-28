DeDora Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,128 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,000. Home Depot makes up about 1.5% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,249,934,000 after purchasing an additional 346,970 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after acquiring an additional 840,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $282.69 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

