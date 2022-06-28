DeDora Capital Inc. Makes New $1.91 Million Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,625 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000. Visa makes up about 0.8% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $457,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 16.7% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1,233.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,457 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 25.7% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 6.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,467 shares of company stock worth $7,322,535. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V stock opened at $203.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.48 and its 200 day moving average is $212.14. The firm has a market cap of $387.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.