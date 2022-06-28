Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,789,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,154,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,331,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,538,000 after purchasing an additional 274,575 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,985,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,285,000 after purchasing an additional 44,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,789,000 after purchasing an additional 44,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $137.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.11 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.25%.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.38.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

