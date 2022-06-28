Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $157.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

