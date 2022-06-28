Domani Wealth LLC Acquires 197 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Domani Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $56.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average of $51.86.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

