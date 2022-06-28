Domani Wealth LLC Acquires 38 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,325,629,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $440,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after purchasing an additional 840,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Home Depot by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HD shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.82.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $282.69 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.26 and a 200 day moving average of $330.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

