Domani Wealth LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.7% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 28,010 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 16,961 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 16,232 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $168.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $153.28 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.97.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

