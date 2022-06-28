Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,057 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ECL. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.88.

Shares of ECL opened at $156.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $238.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.11 and its 200-day moving average is $182.90.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.