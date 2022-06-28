Edge Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,618 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 2.9% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average is $52.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

