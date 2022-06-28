Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 30,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 20,206 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $2,427,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 49,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.24.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $89.03 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

