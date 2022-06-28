Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Lowered by Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC

Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.6% of Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 30,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 20,206 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $2,427,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 49,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 92.1% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 36,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 42,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.24.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $89.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

