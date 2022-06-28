FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Joseph Zimmel Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.62, for a total value of $390,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,336.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph Zimmel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total value of $534,833.77.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $391.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $382.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.55. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.21 and a 52-week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.67.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

