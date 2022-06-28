First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,148 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 844,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,534,000 after purchasing an additional 210,993 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 793,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,429,000 after acquiring an additional 279,593 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,707,000 after acquiring an additional 391,812 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 577,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 82,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,239,000.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average of $59.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

