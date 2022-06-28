First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,148 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 844,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,534,000 after purchasing an additional 210,993 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 793,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,429,000 after acquiring an additional 279,593 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,707,000 after acquiring an additional 391,812 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 577,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 82,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,239,000.
NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average of $59.61.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
- PagerDuty Stock Rides the Digital Operations Management Trend
- Should You Consider Polestar Stock After Its IPO?
- SentinelOne Stock Looks to Secure a Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast: How to Profit In The Bear Market
- These 3 Nasdaq-100 Leaders Have More Upside
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.