First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,122 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 64,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $216,000. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 106.4% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 44,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 301,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 26,790 shares during the period.

FPE stock opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $18.97. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $20.76.

