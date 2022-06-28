Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,360 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 39,558 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 37.4% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,360 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 31,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 182.9% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

NYSE:FCX opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $28.87 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

