ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,473 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.1% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after buying an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 19.0% during the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $2,945,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $203.56 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $387.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.14.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,535 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

