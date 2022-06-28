ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Has $31,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $3,111,594,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $119,040,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after buying an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 534.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,113,000 after buying an additional 797,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,845,000 after buying an additional 730,170 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.57.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $147.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $289.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

