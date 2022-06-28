ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,009 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,009 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.9% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PG opened at $143.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.26. The stock has a market cap of $343.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

