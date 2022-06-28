Fulcrum Equity Management Has $543,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fulcrum Equity Management lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,270,000 after buying an additional 10,440,786 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $454,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,434,000 after buying an additional 5,013,651 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.21. The company has a market capitalization of $291.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

