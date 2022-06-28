Fulcrum Equity Management Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fulcrum Equity Management lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,982,114,000 after buying an additional 5,807,202 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,314,000 after buying an additional 3,619,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,078,000 after buying an additional 3,441,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 324.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,618,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,209,000 after buying an additional 2,000,928 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.24.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $89.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $375.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

