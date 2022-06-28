Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.6% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after acquiring an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,917,115,000 after acquiring an additional 195,716 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,253,179,000 after acquiring an additional 564,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,053,756,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $113.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.56 and a 200-day moving average of $143.74. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.66, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.65.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.07.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

