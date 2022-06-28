Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $133.17 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 751,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.3% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $133,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $182.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

