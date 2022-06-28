Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 3,402.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 419,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after buying an additional 247,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

Shares of WMB opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,462,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

