General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,162,000 after acquiring an additional 64,638 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,169,000 after acquiring an additional 85,186 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,383,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $496,801,000 after acquiring an additional 92,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $484,878,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,499,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,506,000 after buying an additional 19,044 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $223.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.87. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $182.66 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on GD. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

