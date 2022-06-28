G&S Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 591 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after buying an additional 340,733 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $754,814,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 20,160.8% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 239,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after acquiring an additional 205,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,332.45 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,294.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,586.15.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 551,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,567,428. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

