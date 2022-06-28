G&S Capital LLC Buys 1,283 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.1% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after buying an additional 1,505,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,404,000 after acquiring an additional 88,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $6,279,217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,026,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,536,987,000 after acquiring an additional 304,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $168.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.55 and its 200 day moving average is $228.89. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $153.28 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $421.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

