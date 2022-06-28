Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 255,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after buying an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,075,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,537,000 after buying an additional 102,958 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 42,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $89.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.47 and its 200 day moving average is $81.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. MKM Partners raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

