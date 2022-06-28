IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,947 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 135.8% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.6% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 39,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 24.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 384,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 75,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 604,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,707 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.60. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.18. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, June 20th. Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Huntington Bancshares Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.