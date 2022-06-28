IBM Retirement Fund Sells 206 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,297.86.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,316.67 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,286.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2,580.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

